Creative Planning Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IYK stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

