Creative Planning Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pool by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Pool by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of POOL opened at $363.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.36. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.