Creative Planning Buys 39,602 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.52%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

