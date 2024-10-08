Creative Planning Sells 3,073 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,044,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,127,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

