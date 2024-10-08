Creative Planning Sells 1,800 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

