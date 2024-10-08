Creative Planning Has $1.71 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

