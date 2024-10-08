Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $603,398.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,780. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $603,398.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,777 shares of company stock worth $4,029,290 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

