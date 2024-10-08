Creative Planning Purchases 6,710 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Creative Planning raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

