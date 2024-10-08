Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $221.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.59 and a 52 week high of $226.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

