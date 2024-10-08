Creative Planning Buys 1,684 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.