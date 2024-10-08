Creative Planning Purchases 74,535 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

