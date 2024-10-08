Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

