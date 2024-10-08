Creative Planning Buys 22,103 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

