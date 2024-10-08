ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 200.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 262,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $214,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $152.21.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.