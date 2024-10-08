Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after buying an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 2,027,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,148,000 after buying an additional 1,069,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,650.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 874,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 824,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

