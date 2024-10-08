Creative Planning Buys 30,125 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 116.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

