Creative Planning Purchases 9,849 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 746,178 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 710,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 137,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

