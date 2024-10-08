Creative Planning Boosts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 993,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 28.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %
Nutrien stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.53.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
