Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in APi Group by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

