Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

