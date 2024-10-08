Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 20.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 12.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 384,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $21,159,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 42.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.14.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

