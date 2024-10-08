Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 75.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 164.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,267,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

