Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

