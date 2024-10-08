Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:MC opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -350.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

