Algert Global LLC Takes $389,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in California Resources by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

