SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 576.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

