Algert Global LLC Takes $425,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.