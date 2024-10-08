Algert Global LLC Invests $387,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.