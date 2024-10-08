Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 16,191 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 259,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.
Alkermes Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Alkermes Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
