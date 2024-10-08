Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.