Algert Global LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

