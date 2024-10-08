Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Insider Activity

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Trading Down 6.9 %

VF stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. VF Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. VF’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

