Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,329 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,179,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,160,011.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock valued at $40,986,184. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

ROIV stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

