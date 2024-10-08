Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 7,491 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.