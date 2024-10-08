iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,013,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $628,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.