Algert Global LLC Invests $476,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $266.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.00.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

