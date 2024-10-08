Algert Global LLC Purchases 23,841 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 121.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,480.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPAY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

