Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

