Algert Global LLC Buys New Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RDN opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

