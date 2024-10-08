Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.99% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMHI opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

