Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FNCL opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

