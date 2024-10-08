Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 227,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

