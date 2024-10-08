Millennium Management LLC Sells 430,340 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Schneider National worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $30,072,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $12,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.