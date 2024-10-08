SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 164.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPYX stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.