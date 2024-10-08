SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 164.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
SPYX stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $47.26.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Trading Halts Explained
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.