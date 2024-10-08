Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

