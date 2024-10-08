Bangor Savings Bank Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 148,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 65,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

