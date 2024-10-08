Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Visa by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 197,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 134,391 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Visa stock opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.86. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $500.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

