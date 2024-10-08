Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,375 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

CLX stock opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

