Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.