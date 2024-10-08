Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Victrex Stock Performance
VTXPF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Victrex has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $13.18.
Victrex Company Profile
