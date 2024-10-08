Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFFree Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Victrex Stock Performance

VTXPF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Victrex has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $13.18.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

